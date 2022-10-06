WATCH: Fan Jumps Over Fence Trying to Catch Aaron Judge Home Run, Immediately Gets Ejected

If you watched Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, you likely noticed something else.

As Judge’s American League single-season record-setting shot was landing into a sea of fans at Globe Life Park, one fan was landing somewhere else. The fan appeared to miscalibrate his leap for the ball and fell over the left field railing. He landed down to the concourse below. Security booted the fan from the stadium, per TMZ Sports.

A FAN JUMPED OFF THE RAILINGS TO TRY AND GET THE BALL IF IT FELL ON AARON JUDGE’S 62ND HOME RUN 😂😂😂😂 #YANKEES #AARONJUDGE pic.twitter.com/0fKYuIhVNq — Marky Mark (@markkberger) October 5, 2022

The Rangers reportedly had the option to press charges and/or issue him a criminal trespass warning. Texas declined to press charges.

The fan who caught the ball, however, is in for a nice payday — if he wants it. Cory Youmans has an offer of $2 million on the table from JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen told the AP on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees outfielder said after the game that he would love to have the ball back.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” Judge said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

Aaron Judge Breaks Roger Maris’ Record

Judge’s 62nd dinger broke the tie with team legend Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 in ’61 — a record most thought could not be reached.

SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the American League home run King! pic.twitter.com/QKrcuOvZMU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022

“Roger Maris Jr,. him and his family, supporting and being along for the ride too, a lot of thanks and congratulations to them too,” Judge said. “It’s a tough situation, your dad’s legacy and you want to uphold that. But getting a chance to meet that family, they are wonderful people. Getting a chance to have my name next to someone as great as Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, those guys, is incredible.”