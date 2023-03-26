WATCH: Fans Erupt After Dog Catches Home Run Ball at Dodgers, Royals Game

Want to improve your chances of catching a home run ball at a spring training game? One fan discovered that bringing your dog to the park can really help, especially if it’s the next Air Bud.

One pooch gave us all a big smile during an MLB spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals on Saturday. And the dog has now become a fan favorite.

A fan’s dog caught a home run ball after a Royals batter went yard. The play might be enough to land this canine a contract as a shortstop somewhere:

A dog catching a home run ball is an all-time wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/u3UXeH0T2c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 25, 2023

Yes, we’re all aware that the ball took a bounce (or two) before the dog caught it. But he still had to have some pretty good awareness to snag it away from a mob of fans.

The best part? When everyone realized that the dog was the one to make the play. The entire stadium erupted in cheers and everyone around the dog began clapping to celebrate the canine’s big catch. Well, there was one individual who appeared less-than-impressed that a dog stole a home run ball from him.

All we have to say about that? Get over it, guy.

These are the kind of moments we love to see in sports. We’re going to need people to start taking their four-legged friends to baseball games more often so we can see more scenes like this.

Dog at Dodgers-Royals Game Becomes Fan Favorite

Let’s be honest, the dog attending Saturday’s spring training game didn’t need to catch a home run ball to become a fan favorite. But making that play certainly added to the pooch’s popularity.

Even fans not attending the Dodgers-Royals contest over the weekend fell in love with the dog — and his athletic ability.

“This makes Top 25 coolest moments for sure,” one Twitter user wrote. Another individual said, “This puts a smile on my face.” A third chimed in, “So a dog has accomplished something I have yet to do. Dope.”

One social media user made the best point of the day, saying, “So the lesson is – dogs should be allowed at EVERY game.”

We absolutely agree with that comment. Can you imagine a baseball stadium full of dogs chasing down home run and foul balls throughout the course of the game? It might be the perfect way to counteract all the dumb rules commissioner Rob Manfred has implemented during his time in the MLB.

Just something to think about.