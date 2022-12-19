WATCH: FedEx Field Security Levels Fan on the Field During Sunday Night Football vs. Giants

During the Sunday Night Football game at FedEx Field, a Commanders fan ran out onto the sidelines, causing security to take action. Washington and the New York Giants are embattled in a major game as far as the playoffs are concerned. This fan decided to get in on the action himself.

No, this wasn’t a protest streaker or anything like what we’ve seen at times during the NFL season. Sunday Night Football has these Commanders fans feeling some type of way. What is great about this, is that the man seems to be proud of himself.

The fans in the stands seem to be proud of the man running on the field as well. What a sport.

Get the security guard some pads! pic.twitter.com/JdZvuYZxTT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2022

Shoutout to the security guard that initiated the takedown. He got set, squared his body up, and hit the trespassing fan right on. He didn’t have a chance of shaking that tackle. Whatever this man’s reason for doing this, he seems to have accomplished it.

Sunday Night Football is made for big moments. This is likely the biggest moment of this fan’s life.

After the first edition of this game ended in a 20-20 tie two weeks ago, fans are hoping to see a winner in this game. While both teams have had a successful season compared to what many expected of them this season, there’s more to play for this season. So, these two teams, both 7-5-1, will leave it all on the line during Sunday Night Football.

It really doesn’t help that the NFL best Eagles and the 10-win Cowboys are at the top of the division. The NFC East hasn’t been like this in years. It means that someone is going to feel left out when it is all said and done. However, it won’t be the winner of tonight’s game.

So, Outsiders, what do you think of this matchup? The NFL has had some pretty worthless games during primetime this season. With a lot on the line, this Sunday Night Football game has Giants and Commanders fans sitting on the edge of their seats.