WATCH: Fight Breaks Out in Stands During Brandon Miller Free Throws vs South Carolina, Briefly Delays Game

A fight broke out during the South Carolina Gamecocks-Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball game Wednesday night as Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller attempted a free throw.

Officials delayed the game momentarily as a result of the fight.

Weird scene in South Carolina, as fans are chanting at Brandon Miller after a massive dunk while a fight breaks out in the stands and delays the game. pic.twitter.com/gvCoVngzJn — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 23, 2023

Miller is featuring in No. 2 Alabama’s road tilt just over 24 hours after police testified Miller allegedly received texts from former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles to bring the gun used in last month’s shooting.

South Carolina’s student section heckled Miller the moment he stepped on the court at Colonial Life Arena. Early in the first half, fans booed Miller when he touched the ball and chanted “guilty” toward him. When he stepped to the free throw line, they started chanting “lock him up.”

Per the report, when Miller arrived on the scene, Miles told Michael Davis “the heat is in the hat.” Another message from Miles said, “there’s one in the head,” indicating a round was in the chamber. Davis was allegedly the one to pull the trigger, killing Jamea Jonea Harris.

Miller’s attorney released a statement with his side of the story, saying he didn’t know there was a gun in his car that night. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne attempted to provide further clarity during an appearance on ESPN‘s “College Gameday.”

Brandon Miller Remains Active Member of Alabama’s Men’s Basketball Team

“UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation,” Alabama said in a statement after making the decision to start Miller against the Gamecocks. “Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness.

“Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University has considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all of the facts we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of our team.”

Miller leads all Division I freshmen with 18.7 points per game and leads Alabama with 8.0 rebounds per game this season.