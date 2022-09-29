WATCH: Former Dolphins Teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa Have Jam Session Ahead of TNF

We can understand why Tua Tagovailoa loves sitting down with Ryan Fitzpatrick for an interview. After all, the two used to be teammates on the Miami Dolphins.

And, the charismatic Fitzpatrick is good for a serenade. Pick up your ukulele and give it a listen. (Fitzpatrick jokingly said he’s “been called the songbird of my generation by people who’ve heard me.”)

"I've been called the songbird of my generation by people who've heard me." – Ryan Fitzpatrick to @Tua pic.twitter.com/vUn1GHhrVK — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 29, 2022

So, did you catch all the lyrics presumably written by Fitzpatrick to sing to his one-time backup, Tua Tagovailoa.

“Oh Tu-Tu-Tua you’re so much fun, I love to watch you when you don’t run. You throw deep balls so very far, farther than my car.”

And now we get to the second verse:

Tu-Tu-tua loved to see you play, out there so happily, can’t wait to see on the desk tomorrow night after a victory … oh, you know he might.”

Fitzpatrick now does the pre- and post-game shows, along with a halftime analysis, for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football. Former NFL greats Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez also work with Fitzpatrick, who retired at the end of last season.

Tua Tagovailoa will be front and center tonight, as he leads the Miami Dolphins against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Back in 2020, The Bengals selected Burrow with the top pick of the NFL draft. The Dolphins selected Tua at No. 5. Both former SEC quarterbacks made the transition to quality pro quarterback pretty rapidly.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) celebrated a touchdown pass with Tua Tagovailoa (1) in 2020. (Harry How/Getty Images)

And once upon a time, Fitzpatrick served as his mentor to Tagovailoa. This was back in Tua’s rookie season. Now that we’re in 2022, Fitzpatrick believes Tagovailoa is benefitting from a change in head coaches and offensive scheme with Mike McDaniel. The old QB sees Tua’s confidence coming through.

“The confidence that is coming from those interactions (with McDaniel) is a big thing with him and his development,” Fitzpatrick told reporters earlier this week. “I don’t think it hurts that they brought (wide receiver) Tyreek Hill on. Tua’s biggest thing has always been his accuracy, his placement with the football.

“So, you bring a guy (who) comes from a Shanahan system, (who) has led the league in run after catch for the last three or four years. You put a very accurate quarterback in that system. You put two incredibly dynamic receivers in (Jaylen) Waddle and Tyreek on the outside and I think we’ve seen the production.”

There has been a ton of improvement with Tua Tagovailoa. Stats can tell that story. Tua’s passing yards (925) rank second in the NFL, while his eight TD passes are third. Of course, a chunk of that production came in a game played Sept. 18, when he brought the Dolphins back from a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Tua threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns to snatch 42-38 win over Baltimore. His six touchdowns tied for the team record with Dolphin legends Bob Griese and Dan Marino.