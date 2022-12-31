WATCH: Freshman QB Gives Dabo Swinney Headaches With Clock Management Mishap

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are not having a fun Orange Bowl experience. Having a true freshman quarterback has something to do with it. College football is tough. Turns out, there’s a reason why DJ Uiagalelei was the starting quarterback all season instead of Cade Klubnik.

The Tigers have struggled against the Tennessee Volunteers. This Citrus Bowl has shown what happens when teams have to deal with major holes in their rosters. Whether due to injury, the NFL Draft, or the transfer portal.

As the second half came to a close, Dabo Swinney almost lost his lid as Klubnik refused to pass and instead ran for a few yards to slide with no timeouts left. No chance to even kick a field goal, although that might have gone badly as well.

While it looked like Tennessee was going to run away with this one, Clemson has managed to be annoying enough to stay in the game. Just enough to make the Vols sweat it out, at least.

Clemson fans will be happy when this game is over, but only because they won’t have to watch another special teams flub for the rest of the year.

Watching your kicker miss three kicks to start the game, in a game that is as close as this one is painful. It feels like you just gave away the points for free. However, things got even worse when they lined up for the fourth kick of the night.

Folks, if you’re interested in good special teams play, then don’t move any further than this point. I’ve warned you.

Dabo Swinney’s Son Fails Fake Field Goal

What do you do when you’ve missed three field goals and don’t know what else to do? Well, you try for a fake field goal! At least that’s the genius idea that Dabo Swinney had during the Citrus Bowl. He put a little twist on this one, though.

Drew Swinney tried his best to give his team a momentum-changing play, but he couldn’t do it. The wide receiver and holder on kicks had no shot on this play. Again, I warned you. It’s bad.

This game just didn’t go Clemson’s way from the start. You leave 9-12 points or more on the field and you lose games. Plain and simple.