WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Wild Video Trolling TCU During the Third Quarter

We’re wondering how long it took the Georgia social media team to come up with a HypnoDawg video. And with the Bulldogs running away with the national college football title, this troll job went viral.

So dust off your favorite techno-pop dance moves and give a listen to the HypnoDawg song. And check out the video, which isn’t to be confused with the HypnoToad. It’s what you can do when you win your second straight national title. Especially when you win the national title, 65-7.

HypnoDawg Probably Was Most Exciting Reveal of Georgia’s Second Half Against TCU

So if you’re not totally caught up on stuff like college football memes and themes, we’ll offer this explanation. Most folks who attend games at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth know all about the HypnoToad. He appears on the video board at the stadium. And his techno-pop coolness rolls off a giant horned toad stationed in an end zone. It looks like a glowing, vibrating jukebox.

The original Hypnotoad appeared in the animated series Futurama. His eyes glow. And like the name suggests, this magical, mythical toad can hypnotize anyone with his eyes. So beware TCU opponents.

But big bad Georgia called B.S. on the HypnoToad throughout the game at SoFi Stadium and then with its very own HypnoDawg video on social media. It featured frog images, like Kermit and the old-school Frogger video game. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs couldn’t say a thing about trolling. Because when you lose 65-7, you just take your social media medicine and head back to Texas.

Georgia knew how to celebrate this victory. So party on Bulldogs. Maybe the HypnoDawg will make an appearance.