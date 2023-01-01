WATCH: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Does Snow Angels Next to a Convulsing Nick Foles

Giants’ defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles in the second quarter of New York’s matchup with Indianapolis. After the sack, Thibodeaux decided to make snow angel movements on the ground next to the quarterback.

However, seemingly unbeknownst to Thibodeaux, Foles was convulsing on the ground right next to the defender who celebrated with snow angels.

The entire clip makes for a particularly jarring and disturbing scene. It can be viewed below.

Kayvon Thibodeaux doing snow angels next to a very-much inured Nick Foles is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/Q1eiaYA2sU — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 1, 2023

Thibodeaux rushes the edge of the line unblocked before clamping down on Foles. Foles’ head rocks back with the contact, and you can tell the hit was particularly brutal. After Kayvon Thibodeaux makes the sack, he rolls off of Foles and starts making the snow angels.

However, a close-up shot provided by CBS shows the two side by side. While Thibodeaux rolls around on the ground celebrating, Foles seems to be convulsing and is writhing on the ground in pain. Foles’ hands start spreading out in a similar fashion to Tua Tagovailoa’s infamous hit earlier this year against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eventually, it seems as though a Giants teammate warns Thibodeaux of the severity of the situation, as he immediately stops the celebration and shoots up off the ground after a fellow teammate approached him.

Fans React to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Snow Angel Celebration While Nick Foles Convulses

“Savage,” one person replied to Outsider’s video of the incident.

Another person had an issue with the call on the field and how the league’s refs have ruled in the past. “Based on the other roughing the passer called throughout this season and that’s not one? Guess you’ve just gotta be a qb from a good team to get those calls.”

Another user replied with a popular circulating image which refers to the “he got that dog in him,” meme. The picture features a rib cage with the images of pit bulls superimposed throughout.

Other fans reacted to the celebration on Twitter, with many coming to Thibodeaux’s defense. “Don’t know if he saw that Foles was hurt,” one wrote. Another replied: “Of course he didn’t lol.”

“There’s nothing funny about that at all actually,” one fan wrote in response to some making light of the situation.

“Thought it was a choreographed celebration,” one person joked back. However, it seems that some fans couldn’t decide if Thibodeaux realized Foles was hurt. “First couple seconds maybe. But after the 20th arm flap?” one person said.

However, another person responded that Thibodeaux didn’t see the injury because was facing the opposite direction. “Nah not messed up how was he supposed to see the position Foles was in, with his helmet on.”

The Giants ended up routing the Indianapolis Colts 38-10. New York improves their record to 9-6-1, while the Colts fall to 4-11-1.