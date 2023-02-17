WATCH: High School Basketball Game Halted After Melee on the Court, Benches, in the Stands

A high school basketball game in New Jersey was called off on Thursday night after a brawl broke out on the court and spilled into the stands. The melee unfolded after just 12 minutes of action on the floor.

In the second quarter of a game between Camden and Eastside, a fight breaks out between two unidentified players. Things got ugly in a hurry, when benches cleared and fans started rushing onto the court.

Camden owned a 30-17 advantage when play stooped due to the fight. Below is one video from the madness from South Jersey Sports Talk:

🏀🚨Here’s a different angle of the Camden vs. Eastside melee that stopped the game in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/Q23WvpJ22s — SJ SportsTalk (@sojerseysports) February 17, 2023

Tom McGurk of the Courier-Post provided another angle of the melee that unfolded in New Jersey on Thursday night:

Some video from the melee… pic.twitter.com/4L89ww06YY — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) February 17, 2023

McGurk reported that officials postponed the game following the brawl. Fans were asked to leave the gym.

Additionally, McGurk speculated that the actions from Thursday night means Camden and Eastside could likely face disqualification from the state tournament.

Kentucky Commit D.J. Wagner Plays for Camden (New Jersey)

To add another element of craziness to the situation that unfolded in New Jersey on Thursday night, D.J. Wagner, the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class per On3 Consensus, plays for Camden.

Wagner accounted for 16 of the team’s 30 points before the fight broke out on Thursday. As the scary scene unfolded, the star was taken off the court and away from the brawl.

Wagner committed to Kentucky and will suit up for John Calipari’s Wildcats next season. He could potentially be a one-and-done player, with plenty of potential to reach the NBA.

This season, Wagner accomplished an impressive feat, scoring his 2,000th career point at the high school level. In 2022, he led Camden to a state championship and earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in New Jersey.