WATCH: High School Coach Jumps Into the Stands to Go After Parent of One of his Players

High school sports can get people incredibly passionate. That’s what happened in Virginia when a high school girls basketball coach went into the stands to attack a fan.

The incident occurred during Richlands’ contest against Wise Central in February. Tom Rife, the coach for Richlands, went after a man behind his team’s bench. Broadcast footage of the high school game caught it all on camera too.

You can watch the incident, here:

Good ole boy network fired coach who was amazing & had the emotional intelligence to control themselves to the bare minimum we expect of our student athletes, & replaced him with this. Our girls deserve better. I expect the immediate termination of head coach Tom Rife. pic.twitter.com/dBpZAkRLms — @TheFearlessQueen (@QueenOfManLand) February 24, 2023

In the video, you can see the coach go over his bench and attack a man wearing a white shirt. The man appears to be saying something, though it’s unclear what that might be. Eventually, the two are separated and the coach returns to the floor before the man is escorted away.

Tazewell County Public Schools Dr. Christopher Stacy announced that there would be an investigation into Rife’s conduct the next day, saying, “While we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved.”

Richlands went on to lose by three points.

Fans Fighting Delayed the Alabama-South Carolina Basketball Game

The Alabama-South Carolina game was briefly delayed when a fight broke out in the stands. At the time, Alabama’s Brandon Miller was shooting free throws.

You can watch that incident here.

This came after police testimony revealed that Darius Miles allegedly asked Brandon Miller to bring the gun used in a murder. Miller wasn’t charged and has been playing, leading to a controversy within college basketball.