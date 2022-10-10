WATCH: Hilarious Darnay Holmes Moment on Giants’ Sideline Has the NFL World Asking Questions

When you think of key players in the New York Giants (4-1) 27-22 Week 5 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, cornerback Darnay Holmes likely does not come to mind.

Most would point to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley for their performances, and sure, that is valid. But Holmes did his best to get some attention on himself — in the most un-football way possible. Now, it’s not uncommon for players to receive treatment on the sideline during games. In fact, it’s a regular occurrence.

However, it’s not everyday you see two butt cheeks out and a rub down. No, not the one you’re thinking of — at least, I don’t think. Nonetheless, that was Holmes, who was videoed from the stands of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What the hell is going on the Giants sideline? o_0 pic.twitter.com/sJ3hV7eewA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2022

Once social media acquired the video, some of the responses were, well, as you could imagine.

REPORT: Darnay Holmes suffered blue balls during today’s game, is expected to make a full recovery.#Giants #NYGvGB pic.twitter.com/5ALT2qRgKJ — Matt Conley (@jetsfanconley) October 9, 2022

“REPORT: Darnay Holmes suffered blue balls during today’s game, is expected to make a full recovery,” one Twitter user wrote.

I know he's massaging his upper thigh but did Darnay Holmes need to pull his pants down? 🤨 https://t.co/7PRUZ0HNnq — ¹⁰Webbs (@Ten_Webbs) October 9, 2022

“I know he’s massaging his upper thigh but did Darnay Holmes need to pull his pants down?” another wrote.

Giants Continue Winning Ways in London

On the field, the Giants continued their winning ways. New York played spoiler in Green Bay’s first ever game overseas, pulling off the upset. The aforementioned Jones completed 21-of-27 passes for 217 yards, while Barkley rushed for 70 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

The 4-1 start is the Giants’ best start to a season since 2009. New York has matched last year’s win total (4-13) through the first five games of the Brian Daboll era.

“We were aware that we were underdogs in the game — you realize that but I think we’re a motivated group,” Jones said after the game. “We’re motivated to play for each other.”