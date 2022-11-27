VIDEO: Houston Football Player Caught on Camera Slapping Tulsa Player After Close Loss

The University of Houston is preparing to discipline a football player after he was caught slapping an opposing University of Tulsa player following a close loss.

According to FOX News, Houston wide receiver Samuel Brown was caught on video slapping Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after the 37-30 football game. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement about the incident.

Camera shows Houston’s Sam Brown slap a Tulsa player after the game pic.twitter.com/BvRLxRj5Rz — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 27, 2022

In the video, Powers was on the field speaking with UH senior linebacker Donavan Mutin. The two were high school teammates and they were talking. However, the conversation turned when Brown walked up to the two players, pointed at Powers, and slapped him. Brown then walked away.

“We are aware of an incident that took place following tonight’s game involving one of our players,” Holgorsen and Pezman’s statement reads. “This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program. We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward.”

FOX News further reported that Houston was up on Tulsa at halftime, 24 to 20, and was tied going into the fourth quarter. However, Houston ended up losing the football game. During the contest, Brown had three catches for 57 yards. Mutin did two tackles and four assists. Powers had four tackles and one assist.

Houston’s current record for the 2022 NCAA football season is 7-5 while Tulsa’s is 5-7.

Meanwhile, Houston’s head football coach Dana Holgorsen has had his share of struggles during the 2022 season. Football Scoop reported following the team’s 34-27 win over Rice in September, Holgorsen was a critic of his team’s plays. “A lot of stupid stuff once again,” he declared about numerous penalties. “I ain’t taking responsibility for that, at some point they got to quit doing that.”

During the football game, Houston notably committed 10 penalties for 110 yards in the game. However, Holgorsen changed his tune a couple of days later when he apologized for his post game comments. “Obviously, I wasn’t pointing the finger at anything, I misspoke,” he said. “That was stupid, I shouldn’t have said what I said as far as not assuming responsibility for anything that our team does.”

The University of Houston is currently ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa is sitting at eighth. Houston is now bowl eligible, but there hasn’t been any news about where the team is heading. The team went to the Birmingham Bowl last year against Auburn. Houston ended up beating Auburn during that game.