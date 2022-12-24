WATCH: Houston’s Electric Tee Retriever ‘Hawk’ Goes All Out During Independence Bowl

Is there anything better than college football bowl season? Houston put their MVP on display during the Independence Bowl. It wasn’t a quarterback or a skill player. Not even someone with a number on their back. Simply known as “Hawk,” the Houston Cougars have the most electric tee retriever in the NCAA.

Some schools have been known to use dogs to fetch the tee after kicks. Hawk does things a little bit differently, and he has his own signature style. If you need a guy to get in there, grab that tee with some flare, and then flip back onto the sideline – Hawk is your guy.

Bowl season shows us the unsung heroes of many of these programs. Hawk at the Independence Bowl is something that everyone deserves to see.

While some people don’t think that these games matter, they do for a lot of people. That includes Hawk and the Houston Cougars. You watch that video, look at that 16-16 tie score in the fourth quarter and tell them that the game doesn’t matter.

This was a hard-fought game from the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. However, Clayton Tune, the Cougars quarterback, was just too much for them.

Hawk Steals the Show, Houston Wins the Independence Bowl

This game had its fair share of kickoffs and that means Hawk got to do his thing. Time and time again, he dove and flipped and sprinted all over that field. If he wasn’t clearly marked, you might think he was a streaker or something down there.

While Hawk stole the show, Houston was able to win the game. So, it was a great day to be a Cougar. The NCAA football season is long, and these players deserve the recognition and to have a little fun. What’s better than playing one more game with your brothers and coming up with a 23-16 win in a close bowl game?

The Independence Bowl isn’t the most prestigious. It is perhaps one of the more well-known of the lesser bowl games. However, you know those players, and Hawk, had the time of their lives out there putting on one more time for their school and community.