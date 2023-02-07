WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk

An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk.

It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.

The glass didn’t burst, which probably prevented any potential injuries. The game did have to be moved to another gym, though.

Vance Peiffer just broke the backboard mid game 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/qLR5sGdKEX — Bound Iowa (@Bound_IA) February 4, 2023

Video of the awesome alley-oop is great from that angle. But it’s even better when you see it up close. Fortunately, there were multiple cameras rolling during the big play.

Peiffer has to feel like the big man on campus after that. It’s hard to imagine the kind of buzz shattering a backboard creates for a player.

In addition to the incredible play, Waukee won the game 62-47.

Chaos Breaks Out at Indiana High School Basketball Game

The kind of buzz that Vance Peiffer’s dunk in the state of Iowa created is a positive. Other than the school replacing the glass, there’s really no negative to shattering a backboard.

In Indiana, we saw another kind of chaos during a high school basketball game. A brawl broke out among fans during a rivalry game in South Bend.

Washington and Riley high schools were playing in a rivalry contest recently. But the highly-anticipated matchup got called off after a major fight unfolded at halftime. Fans could be heard screaming and seen running across the floor as punches were thrown across the gym.

Eventually, South Bend police showed up to calm things down. No arrests were made and no serious were reported from the incident.

Officials decided to call off the game because of the unruly crowd. Don’t worry, basketball fans, the schools are expected to reschedule the game at some point during the season.