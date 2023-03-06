Want a sneak peek at Amazon Prime Video‘s re-make of Road House? A snippet of filming took place at UFC 285 on Saturday night, giving fans a quick look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s fight footage.

A short video of Gyllenhaal’s UFC scene in the remake of the classic film was posted by ESPN on Instagram. Cameras rolled ahead of UFC 285 title fight between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Ciryl Gane.

The remake of Road House is a re-imagined take on the 1989 film, which featured Patrick Swayze. Gyllenhaal takes on the starring role in the production.

According to Variety, Gyllenhaal’s character is a retired UFC fighter who takes on a job as a bouncer. The film takes place in the Florida Keys.

“’Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Variety. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Drake Placed Huge Wager on UFC 285

When you’ve got the money to spend, why not try to win a big bet? Drake placed a massive wager on Saturday night’s UFC 285 title fight.

Drake put $500,000 on Jon Jones to defeat Ciryl Gane by submission and by KO. He placed $250,000 on each method.

The wager paid off for Drake. Jones defeated Gane by submission to win the UFC Heavyweight title. Jones won via guillotine choke at 2 minutes, 4 seconds of the first round.

While $500,000 is a ton of money, Drake’s bet netted some big cash. He raked in $1.3 million for Jones’ efforts. Not a bad day.