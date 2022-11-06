WATCH: Jets Lead Off NFL Sunday With Horribly Embarrassing Kickoff

The New York Jets (5-3) travel to Buffalo to face a 6-1 Bills squad that leads the AFC East. The Jets have played surprisingly and uncharacteristically well this season.
However, while facing their divisional foe on Sunday, things got off to a rocky start, reminding us of plenty of less-than-heroic Jets moments from the past. (Looking at you, Butt Fumble.)
Jets kickoff specialist and punter Braden Mann slipped and fell on the opening kickoff of the noon matchup. The kick sputtered for a few yards and was quickly recovered by a Bills’ player on the kickoff team.
“Jets gonna Jet,” one user reacted to the clip.
The New York Jets hope to capitalize on their hot start to the season with a victory today over the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will serve a tall test. They are one of the favorites to win the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl.