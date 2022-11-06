WATCH: Jets Lead Off NFL Sunday With Horribly Embarrassing Kickoff

The New York Jets (5-3) travel to Buffalo to face a 6-1 Bills squad that leads the AFC East. The Jets have played surprisingly and uncharacteristically well this season.

However, while facing their divisional foe on Sunday, things got off to a rocky start, reminding us of plenty of less-than-heroic Jets moments from the past. (Looking at you, Butt Fumble.)

The Jets are who we thought they were. pic.twitter.com/G5Jgg0YiqK — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 6, 2022

Jets kickoff specialist and punter Braden Mann slipped and fell on the opening kickoff of the noon matchup. The kick sputtered for a few yards and was quickly recovered by a Bills’ player on the kickoff team.

“Jets gonna Jet,” one user reacted to the clip.

The New York Jets hope to capitalize on their hot start to the season with a victory today over the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will serve a tall test. They are one of the favorites to win the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl.