WATCH: Jets’ Quincy Williams Pulls Up to Thursday Night Football in Epic Grinch Costume

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is showing up to Thursday Night Football looking to steal Christmas from the visiting Jaguars. That’s right, Williams is dressed up like the man himself, the Grinch. The green curmudgeon who is out to take the joy of the holidays from everyone else.

This is a fun time of the year and Quincy Williams is definitely ready for it. The linebacker is a terror on the field. Out of Murray State (just like this proud Outsider), Williams has been great this season. He has 76 total tackles and two sacks on the year.

Now, he’s ready to ruin Christmas for Jacksonville’s team and the fans in the stands.

You know, they say if you play relaxed, good things can happen. It looks like Williams is as relaxed as can be. The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Jaguars but in 2021 was waived by the team. This gave the Jets a chance to grab him, and it has been nothing but good news since.

Quincy, along with his brother Quinnen Williams, became the first brothers to record a sack in the same NFL game together in 2021. He has been a force and only improved in his time with the Jets. In his few years in the league, he has amassed 217 total tackles, as well as three sacks and four forced fumbles.

Quincy Williams, Jets Hope to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Getting a win against the Jaguars will help do one thing – keep those playoff hopes alive. So, Quincy Williams and the team know what to do. The only problem is, getting the job done.

The Jags are on a bit of a hot streak. In the last four games, they have won over the Ravens, Titans, and Cowboys. Of course, they did get embarrassed by the Lions during that period. However, that looks like an anomaly compared to those other games.

So, what’s the deal here? Well, both teams are battling for a postseason opportunity. Both teams have young quarterbacks who are unproven at any level. Only one team has the Grinch, Quincy Williams, though.