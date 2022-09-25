WATCH: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Goes Absolutely Nuts in Shouting Match With DL Coach

Those poor New York Jet defenders. Tackle Quinnen Williams got so frustrated with what was unfolding against the Cincinnati Bengals that he started screaming at his position coach.

Anybody read lips? There’s a reason why his teammates pulled Quinnen Williams away from defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. Here’s the clip of the face-to-face exchange.

Quinnen Williams gets in #Jets DL coach Aaron Whitecotton’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mr9scAu8rG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 25, 2022

At this point, the Bengals were leading the Jets 20-6 in the second quarter. Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow was having his way with the New York defense.

Cincy went to the Super Bowl this past season, losing in the game’s final moments to the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Bengals have struggled this season. A lot of that is due to the lack of protection for quarterback Joe Burrow. Opposing defenses sacked Burrow 13 times in the first two games. So the Jets expected the same sort of play, Sunday. Instead, Burrow torched them for 215 passing yards in the first half.

But Quinnen Williams saw some sack action late in the second quarter. He got to Burrow to help set up the Jets field goal, cutting the score to 20-9. However, that momentum didn’t last long. The Bengals scored on their first possession of the second half as Burrow neared 300 yards passing.

Before coming to the Jets, Quinnen Williams enjoyed a prolific career at Alabama, earning the Outland Trophy and unanimous All-American honors with the Crimson Tide in 2018. The Jets drafted him in the third round in 2019. Coincidentally, his older brother, Quincy. is a linebacker on the team.

And the younger Williams is having a good year. Pro Football Focus grades him as the highest rated Jets defender. But arguing in such a public way with your position coach isn’t a good look for any players. Whitecotton is in his second season as Jets defensive line coach. This is his 10th year in the NFL.

And yes, NFL fans noticed the argument. It’s difficult for the cameras to miss that kind of action. So the video clip of the angry exchange went viral early Sunday afternoon.

Big Cat, the Barstool Sports personality, wrote “Does this count as a receipt for the coach or Quinnen Williams?”

Does this count as a receipt for the Coach or Quinnen Williams? pic.twitter.com/NGz7nxsE2h — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 25, 2022

And some fans recalled Williams’ good manners. During an interview two years ago, Williams sneezed, blessed himself, then said thank you.

Another fan posted: “ima keep it real . quinnen williams ain’t someone i wanna piss off.”

Yes, all this passion and energy is why we love football.

This is a developing story