WATCH: Jewish, Catholic High School Soccer Teams Get Into Violent Melee After Alleged Anti-Semitic Slurs

A brawl and alleged use of anti-semitic slurs marred a high school soccer game in Florida between a Jewish and Catholic school Wednesday evening. Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll were playing at Sheck Hillel when the melee began.

The specific moment that kicked off the fight isn’t exactly clear. But if slurs were used by Catholic school players towards their Jewish opponents, it’s not hard to imagine how things devolved.

Some parents supporting Archbishop Coleman also yelled slurs, according to a few accounts of the scene.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023

In the video posted by “ONLY in DADE” one group of players can be seen encircling and striking someone from the opposing team. It’s unclear from the video which side is which. It’s also not readily apparent if the person being encircled and hit is a coach or player. Spectators also apparently rushed the field.

Scheck Hillel, Archbishop Coleman released joint statement on the fight

What is clear, though, is that this was an ugly episode. The two schools issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning it.

“Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved,” the statement read. “The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness.”

Consequences are coming, even if their exact nature is a mystery. Administrators from both schools have surely spent time reviewing video and likely talking with relevant parties. And the players involved are hopefully going to learn a valuable lesson. And this is hopefully a scene that will never be repeated.

The Florida High School Athletic Association is also aware of the incident. Their potential involvement going forward remains to be seen.

Archbishop Coleman won the regional final game.