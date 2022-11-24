WATCH: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Hit Lions Kicker Michael Badgley With the Worst Jinx Ever

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo certainly make a dynamic pairing on NFL CBS. During Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, the duo jinxed Lions’ kicker Michael Badgley in a major way.

Late in the third quarter, with the Lions trailing by five points, Badgley lined up for a chip shot field goal, one even shorter than an extra point.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Nantz began, before promptly jinxing him. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year. Field goal or PAT.”

As Badgley lined up for the 29-yarder, Romo interjected, saying “I won’t say it.”

Nantz responded back: “You can talk about it.” As he says this, the ball gets snapped, and Badgley lines up to kick the ball.

Only the ball sails wide left, and the announcers are left stunned. You can watch the viral clip below.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo with an all time announcer jinx😬. #Bills #Lions pic.twitter.com/zSin76ORS1 — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) November 24, 2022

“Oh my gosh,” Nantz says, as Tony Romo chuckles in the background. “That’s just…” the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback trails off, speechless at the incredible irony of the moment.

“Lions fans I apologize,” Romo announced before the clip ends.

The clip stings even more when realizing that the Lions would go on to lose by three points to the Bills, 28-25. Tyler Bass booted through a 47-yard field goal to win on Thanksgiving. However, had Badgley made his kick, Bass’ make would’ve only tied the game up and sent it to overtime.

The Lions also lost in heartbreaking fashion last Thanksgiving to divisional foe Chicago Bears off the leg of Cairo Santos. They lost by a score of 16-14 last year.

Fans React to Jim Nantz and Tony Romo’s Jinx

Plenty of fans reacted to the hilarious moment, expressing sympathy for Lions fans while also claiming that it was bound to happen once they mentioned the jinx.

“I said, you just jinxed it, then he missed lol,” one fan wrote to Twitter.

One fan came to the quarterback-turned-commentator’s defense, saying it wasn’t his fault. “Don’t blame Romo for that one,” they wrote.

“Wow, that brings back nightmares for Viking fans,” one fan wrote, most likely referring to the Blair Walsh field goal that also sailed wide left.

Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with two seconds gave the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions.

Josh Allen, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, threw for 24-for-42 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 78 yards in the contest.

Jared Goff threw 23-for-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a huge day, reeling in nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

With 22 seconds left, Lions kicker Michael Badgley made a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 25.

However, Allen came through clutch with mere ticks of the clock left. His long first-down pass to Stefon Diggs over the middle for 36 yards put Buffalo in field goal range with 16 seconds left. Shortly after, Bass booted in his 45-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.