WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday.

Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.

It created an awkward moment picked up by those watching at home.

When Johnson finally got a word in, he was given a chance to talk about Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Johnson was asked what makes the second-year pro out of Penn State special.

“You got to chip him,” Jimmy Johnson said. “You can’t give him the same look every time, he’s such a great player. You’re gonna have to double him a lot, and you’re still not gonna be able to keep him out of there. You got to get rid of the ball.”

Quarterback Competition in Dallas? Jimmy Johnson’s Old Boss Weighs In

On Thursday, while talking to reporters, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that he would be fine with a quarterback competition unfolding between the injured starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush. Prescott left the fourth quarter in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. After the injury, it was announced that Prescott would miss somewhere between 6 and 8 weeks with the injury.

Rush started against the Cincinnati Bengals and played admirably filling in for Prescott. Rush finished the 20-17 victory going 19 for 31 and passing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

When prodded by a reporter about whether Jones would “want a controversy,” Jones responded “of course I would.”

Jones added: “Of course, that means we’ve won. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played…over these next few games…I’d walk to New York to get that.”