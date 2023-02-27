WATCH: John Daly Sings Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan on Karaoke With Cigarette and Beer in Hand

Don’t threaten John Daly with a good time. Give the PGA Tour legend a microphone and he’s likely to sing karaoke until the wee hours of the morning.

Daly serenaded folks at Johnny Damon’s Celebrity Golf Classic at the Reunion Resort Club in Kissimmee, FL over the weekend. With a beer and cigarette in hand, the two-time major champion belted out Bob Dylan‘s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

Below is the video of Daly showing off the pipes on the karaoke stage:

The party didn’t end there. According to TMZ Sports, Daly performed an encore of Garth Brooks‘ Friends in Low Places, along with Damon. Basically, anyone in attendance got a full concert from the golf star.

Though Daly’s best golf is (mostly) behind him, he continues to be a fan favorite. His personality and willingness to say and do anything has always made him a relatable figure, even to the common fan.

Obviously, nothing changed over the weekend when Daly took the microphone at Damon’s event.

PGA Tour’s Justin Thomas, Nick Saban Take in Alabama Hoops Game

John Daly wasn’t the only PGA Tour star enjoying himself over the weekend. Justin Thomas made his way back to Tuscaloosa this past week, taking in an Alabama basketball game with head football coach Nick Saban.

JT and “Saint Nick,” have enjoyed some time on the golf course together in recent years. Over the weekend, though, they decided to watch Alabama’s basketball game against Arkansas (fittingly, John Daly’s alma mater).

The two appeared to have a great time, too. Thomas seemed to bring out the friendlier side of Saban, who was all smiles and even participated in the wave during the game.

Nick Saban and Justin Thomas doing the wave is content I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/RIEEGigv4D — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) February 25, 2023

Who would’ve thought?

Thomas and Saban saw the Crimson Tide win a thriller over the Razorbacks. Alabama defeated Arkansas 86-83.