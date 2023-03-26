WATCH: Kansas State’s Jerome Tang Goes to FAU Locker Room to Deliver Congratulatory Message After Win

Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang was all class following his team’s 79-76 defeat to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Moments after the loss, Tang made his way to the visitor’s locker room at Madison Square Garden to address the team which had just upset his No. 3 seeded Wildcats. Tang expressed his respect for the Owls, and wished them luck in the Final Four.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other,” Tang said. “The way you communicate with each other. Nobody can beat y’all. Just stay together, don’t get distracted between now and then. Stay locked in, keep doing what y’all doing. Y’all are the toughest son of a guns we played all year long. Just proud of y’all and will be rooting for you.”

Prior to congratulating the opposing team, Tang consoled each member of his team. His message? We’re not frauds — Florida Atlantic was just a little better.

“In the midst of probably one of the toughest things that I’ve experienced with these guys, if we can’t be grateful in these times, then all the love and joy that we talk about is fraud,” Tang said in his postgame press conference. “We’re not frauds. I want to give FAU and coach [Dusty May] a lot of credit. They did a great job. They were tough, they were together and they made big shots.”

Jerome Tang’s Excellent Season Comes to an End

While the loss stings, it doesn’t diminish how special the 2022-23 season was for Kansas State. Ahead of Tang’s first season in Manhattan, the Wildcats were often picked to finish last in the Big 12 conference. The Wildcats blew past expectations, joining powerhouse Texas as the last two remaining teams from the Big 12 in the NCAA Tournament.

Tang certainly developed a bond with his players, especially senior forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson, who transferred from Florida prior to the 2022 season, made the most of his second opportunity. The former Gators standout hadn’t played since collapsing during a game in December 2020. He finished the season as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer averaging 17.4 points per game.

“The trust he had in me — the belief he had. He was one of the main coaches that showed his care for me, and I trusted him, he trusted me,” Johnson said through tears in his postgame press conference. “He told me he wasn’t going to fail me, and he did right by that so I just appreciate everything he did.”