WATCH: Kentucky Derby 2022 Winner Rich Strike Fights Trainer Immediately After Crossing Finish Line

Rich Strike pulls off an amazing victory at Churchill Downs in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby but strikes another kind of hit. As you can see below, one of the trainers looking to bring Rich Strike toward the winner’s circle gets into a tussle. The interaction takes place after the 80-1 long shot just edges out the field at the finish line.

HORSE FIGHT! These ponies are out of control! pic.twitter.com/pKTQYpjYPR — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) May 7, 2022

Fan Offers His Two Cents After Watching Situation at Kentucky Derby

One fan replies to this and writes, “Who gets the instigator?” Another one says, “Those horses are on the juice.” This one decides to toss in some NBA playoff references, too. “And a Celtic just got called for a foul for this.” Want another viewpoint? Here’s one for the horse racing and sports fans: “Rich Strike is simple [spl] horsing around”. Others are pouring in as people get a chance to see this video and share their thoughts. NBC showed the situation as part of their Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday afternoon from Louisville, Ky.

Rich Strike was not even part of the Derby field until Friday morning. Go figure. Oddsmakers slapped an 80-to-1 shot on him to take the grand race, the first one of horse tracing’s Triple Crown. Get this: just one other winner in the previous 147 races had greater odds. Again, go figure.

Trainer Said Horse ‘Loves This Track’ Ahead Of Stunning Victory

“He’s never been better; he loves this track,” Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed said before the race. “All week long, I was like, ‘He just gets better every day.’ He’s so happy right now. It’s just a blessing to be able to run.” Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike around Churchill Downs like he owned it.

Rich Strike was a single winner in seven races for his career. Oh boy, did he pull off an upset. Leon moved Rich Strike along the rail while Epicenter and Messier battled ahead. Rich Strike moved past Messier, Zandon, and Epicenter for the win. Ahead of Saturday’s race, Leon tweeted this out: “I’m so excited to ride the ky derby tomorrow. It’ll be beautiful experience & I want say thanks to everyone will rooting for me tomorrow. Venezuela up in the derby roses 2022, thank you lord for blessing me like this.”

An hour before post time, Epicenter was a co-favorite of the Kentucky Derby at 5-to-1 odds. That was both a good and bad sign. Steve Asmussen trains Epicenter. And Asmussen has won more races than any other trainer in the country. Except coming into Saturday, he was zero for 23 in Derby starts. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a Houston businessman, placed a bet of more than $2.5 million for Epicenter to win just before post time.