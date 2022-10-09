WATCH: Kid Goes To Sleep in the Bleachers During East Carolina-Tulane Matchup

Come on, kid. There’s no sleeping at a college football game. Wake up and cheer for Tulane or East Carolina.

What are we talking about? That fabulous matchup between the Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates. TV cameras at the game caught the young boy asleep in the bleachers as the announcers were updating the college football scores.

But then again, it’s a nice, warm fall afternoon in the Big Easy. Tulane owned a 12-point lead over East Carolina, so maybe there was time for a nap. What do y’all think, Outsiders? Should we give this young fan a nap pass?

Awful Announcing tweeted: “AAC Football: Electrifying the youth of America.”

Tulane Win Over East Carolina Keeps Green Wave Tied with Cincy

But don’t look now, AAC. Tulane now is 5-1, thanks to the Green Wave’s 24-9 victory over East Carolina. That’s the same as Cincinnati, the defending conference champions. Earlier Saturday, the Bearcats held off South Florida. Cincinnati used a 35-yard touchdown from running back Charles McClelland for the go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter. McClelland’s performance — he had 179 rushing yards — was a big reason the Bearcats extended their home winning streak to 30 straight games. That’s second longest in the country behind Clemson’s 37 straight at Death Valley.

Meanwhile, Tulane fans are loving life cheering on their favorite team at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. But we probably don’t blame the young boy for sleeping in the sunshine. The game got kind of boring for a while. But it started out in terrific fashion. East Carolina jumped to a 9-7 lead over the Green Wave early in the second quarter. However, from that point, the Green Wave defense clamped down on the Pirates.

The East Carolina quarterback threw a pair of picks in the second half, including one in the Tulane end zone. Plus. the Green Wave defense held the Pirates on fourth down, twice. Special teams also blocked a field goal attempt late in the first half.