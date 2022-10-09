WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security

On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, a young fan ran on the field and was slammed hard by security.

In the video below, a young boy in a Bucs jersey is seen dashing down the field near the sidelines. Eventually, one security officer grabs the boy and slams him down in a brutal tackle. Two other men help corral and handcuff the trespasser.

“What kind of parent lets their kid run on to the field? Smh… #go bucs,” Zac Blobner, a Tampa-based sports columnist, tweeted, along with a video of the encounter.

What kind of parent lets their kid run on to the field? Smh… #gobucs pic.twitter.com/S3GkCu2vuT — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) October 9, 2022

People were quick to react to the crazy incident at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

One person questioned if the parents let the boy onto the field. “How do you know they let him?” one person asked Zac Blobner in reference to his post’s caption.

“What do you mean?” Blobner replied. “The kid is literally on the field that’s the video.”

Others took the opportunity to write jokes about the situation. “Keep your head up kid…” one account wrote.

“Hell of a tackle,” one person wrote. “Targeting,” replied Blobner on Twitter.

“Antonio brown?” one person joked, pretending that they thought the kid might be the ex-Bucs receiver who famously left the team in the middle of a game.

“Just dumb smh,” one person said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Atlanta Falcons 21-15

Tom Brady avoided losing three games straight for the first time in over 20 years. He beat NFC South divisional foe Atlanta Falcons 21-15. After consecutive losses, a close 14-12 loss versus Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers and and a rough 41-31 defeat against Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay got back on track against the Falcons.

The win ensures Brady’s only losing streak of three or more games remains 20 years in the past. That occurred during Weeks 4-8 of the 2002 season. That was Brady’s first as the New England Patriots’ full-time starting quarterback. Brady improves to 11-0 against the Falcons. That’s tied for the second-most wins without a loss for a quarterback against any single team in NFL history. Otto Graham’s 12-0 record versus the Cardinals barely beats out Brady as a more dominant such stretch against a single team, but Brady has a chance to tie Graham’s record.

After allowing more than 40 points a week ago against the Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense held strong against the Falcons offense. Atlanta missed two of its top offensive pieces, running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee surgery) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee injury).

Atlanta entered Sunday as a top-five ground attack, averaging 168 rushing yards per game. They ran for 202 yards in a Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns. However, Bowles’ defense held the Falcons at 151 on 31 rushes.