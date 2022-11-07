WATCH: Kirk Cousins Dances Shirtless After Victory Over Commanders

Some *coughs* Russell Wilson choose to do workouts on the team airplane before and/or after games. Kirk Cousins, however, chooses to dance. And serve up a dose of “you like that!” along with it.

Dance is all Cousins planned on doing following the Minnesota Vikings’ (7-1) 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders (4-5) in Week 9 Sunday. And he wasn’t alone. Cousins was joined by his teammates in the aisle of the team airplane after the game — let’s just say that a new Cousins came out for the world to see.

Kirk Cousins has done a complete 180 and we’re here for it. pic.twitter.com/TRxfZ4hy5x — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 7, 2022

The party on the plane was just a snippet of the celebration, as in the locker room afterwards, a familiar phrase once uttered by Cousins made its return.

“You like that!” Cousins shouted as he broke down the team.

How fitting for those iconic three words to make their return inside the same stadium in which they were born. Most would recall Cousins’ thrilling come-from-behind victory in 2015 as a member of these Commanders — the day he first yelled “you like that!” in the halls of FedEx Field.

“It was the first thing that came to mind,” Cousins said during the postgame press conference, via ESPN.

He later admitted that those three words will likely follow him throughout the rest of his career.

“I guess those three words will follow me through the rest of my career and maybe my life,” Cousins said.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Stay Hot in Win Against Commanders

The Commanders made the Vikings fight for victory in this one, as Minnesota trailed for much of the second half. The Vikings clawed back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie things up with 7:46 remaining. Greg Joseph’s 28-yard field goal make with just twelve ticks left proved to be the game-winner.

Cousins was far from his best, completing 22-of-40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Stats are stats, though, and wins are wins. Minnesota has lots of the latter, which in the end is all that really matters.

“We’re finding ways to win,” Cousins said. “We grind on and keep trying to pull them out in the end here.”