WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s Son Leads Party on Ole Miss Sideline With Fire Extinguisher

There are few places this Thanksgiving that look as electric as the Ole Miss (8-3) sideline during their Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State (7-4).

The annual holiday matchup between the two rivals is full of excitement, though the bulk of it lies in one youngster who won’t be logging a single snap in the game. That would be the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is the life of Oxford at this very moment.

Kiffin’s son found himself the focal point of a rowdy Rebels sideline which was getting hype during the game. The younger Kiffin was in charge, holding up a fire extinguisher and spraying the foam-like substance into the atmosphere. The elder Kiffin could only crack a smile as he walked by the scene.

.@Lane_Kiffin's son with the fire extinguisher on the Ole Miss sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/u47ftjp0YB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2022

Is the Egg Bowl the Last Game for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss?

There’s a chance that Thursday’s Egg Bowl could be the last hurrah for Kiffin at Ole Miss. Rumors continue to spread that Kiffin could take the Auburn job if offered, though the 47-year-old continues to deny reports. Kiffin vehemently denied the latest reports Monday after John Sokoloff of WCBI News in Mississippi set the college football world ablaze with one tweet.

“BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources,” he tweeted. “Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon.”

Kiffin quickly dismissed the report with one reponse.

“That’s news to me Jon,” Kiffin responded. “Nice sources.”

Amid the speculation, however, Kiffin reportedly met with his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not accepted a job at any other school.

“He told the players his focus was on Mississippi State and nothing else and that any reports out there about his accepting another offer were totally false,” a source told ESPN.

In his second season at Ole Miss, Kiffin led the program to its first-ever 10-win regular season. The Rebels made it to the Allstate Sugar Bowl where they were defeated by Baylor, 21-7.