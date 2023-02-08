WATCH: LeBron James Drops F-Bomb on Live TV After Breaking NBA All-Time Scoring Record

When you become the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, you’re allowed to say whatever you want. So, when LeBron James let a four-letter word slip on national television after breaking a 40-year-old record, everyone just let it slide.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday. After setting a new milestone, James took the microphone to say a few words. Probably overwhelmed by emotion after the amazing accomplishment, the NBA superstar dropped an F-bomb.

“F— man, thank you guys,” James said to the Lakers crowd. The game aired on TNT.

"Fuck, man, thank you guys."- LeBron James 🏀👑😂 pic.twitter.com/NP3xLlEL5q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2023

Nothing you can really do about that, is there? It’s part of the magic of live television, and giving a professional athlete the mic after an incredible achievement.

The FCC probably didn’t care too much for James’ language, but everyone else understands. In the moment, it’s hard to collect your thoughts and not just blurt out what comes to mind.

LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record

In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James became the league’s all-time leading scorer. He accomplished the fight on Tuesday night, scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James needed 36 points on Tuesday to overtake Abdul-Jabbar’s impressive mark. The former Lakers star scored 38,387 points in his career, a record that stood for nearly 40 seasons.

Here’s the shot that gave James the record:

HISTORY.



With this bucket, LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/N6V5RxPe6r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

This accomplishment is just another feather in the cap for a Hall of Fame career. Over the course of his impressive NBA career, James has won four NBA titles, earning the NBA Finals MVP honor each time.

James is also a four-time league MVP, a 19-time NBA All-Star and a three-time MVP of the All-Star game. He’s played for three different organizations, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

“A record that has stood for nearly 40 years,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “Many people thought it would never be broken. LeBron, you are the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Congratulations.”