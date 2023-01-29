WATCH: LeBron James Loses His Mind After No-Call in Lakers vs. Celtics

LeBron James became about as animated as we’ve ever seen the NBA superstar in his career. A late no-call that potentially cost the Lakers the game against the Celtics on Saturday night prompted a berserk reaction.

On the final play in regulation on Saturday night, James drove to the basket for a game-winning layup. The Lakers star appeared to get fouled by Jayson Tatum, but no call was made.

James, who typically reaps the benefits of these whistles, was livid after the no-call. And he might’ve had a case.

LeBron was not happy after this play to win the game. pic.twitter.com/FNMPBQTHox — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the NBA acknowledged that Tatum committed a foul. That would have sent James to the line for two free throws and a chance to win the game.

The NBA has already determined in its postgame review that the officials got the call wrong on the Lakers’ last possession of the 4th Q and a Jayson Tatum should have been called for a shooting foul on LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 29, 2023

Little good that clarification did for James and the Lakers after the fact. The game went into overtime and the Celtics pulled out a 125-121 victory.

James finished the game with 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and … one major outburst.

LeBron James Not Alone in Failing to Get Superstar Treatment

If LeBron James needs to vent about Saturday’s no-call, he might have a listening ear in Steph Curry. The Warriors star also failed to get the superstar treatment from the NBA, but for another reason.

Wednesday night, Curry was ejected from the Warriors-Grizzlies game for tossing his mouthguard into the stands. That’s not too egregious, right? But the NBA believes it warranted a sizable fine.

The league slapped Curry with a $25,000 fine for the incident.

Curry vented his frustration after a Jordan Poole three-point attempt late in the game. Even without the superstar on the floor late, Golden State pulled out a 122-120 win.

We understand that $25,000 might resemble a drop in the bucket for someone like Curry. It also seems a bit excessive for the action.