WATCH: Lee Corso Gets Selected Into National Sports Media Hall of Fame on ‘College GameDay’

Today is a major day for college football. Ahead of the CFP National Championship, Lee Corso got some great news while on the air. Of course, Coach Corso has been around the sport for a long time. However, getting a spot in the National Sports Media Hall of Fame is pretty amazing.

The College GameDay crew is having fun closing out the season. Georgia and TCU are going to face off in what could be an amazing championship game. Lee Corso had no idea as Rece Davis began to tell him about his new honor.

We’re simple around here, folks. If Corso is happy, we’re happy.

Congrats Coach, the newest member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sfCLQzmGWI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 9, 2023

While most folks think of Lee Corso as the funny old guy on College GameDay who messes around with the mascot heads, he’s more than that. Corso has been an important piece in the history of college football.

Whether he was playing, coaching on the sideline, or in the booth analyzing games and giving his predictions – it’s all been important. From Florida State to Indiana to Louisville to Navy and beyond. Corso’s impact is massive.

It has been no secret that the 87-year-old is slowing down. But for at least one more night, he’s still coach.

Could This Be Lee Corso’s Last Ride?

As we get ready for the CFP National Championship game, let’s reflect on Lee Corso a bit. This year, he missed multiple weeks due to health issues. However, he kept coming back as soon as possible and delivering a show to folks around the country.

That’s who Corso is. He’s an entertainer. A man of the people. He feels in his element surrounded by hundreds of shouting football fans on frigid cold days during the fall. While he earned the nickname Sunshine Scooter for his quickness on the football field, he retained that name with his positivity and vibrancy.

Nothing beats watching Lee Corso shout about two rival teams for a couple of minutes just to pick up a giant foam head and put it on his shoulders. The fake-outs, the wins, losses, and everything in between – that’s what makes a Hall of Famer.