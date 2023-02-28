WATCH: Luke Bryan Shares Go Dawgs Moment with American Idol Contestant from ‘Not That’ Georgia

Country music star Luke Bryan shared a “Go Dawgs” moment with a recent contestant on “American Idol.” Bryan, a host for the singing competition which airs on ABC, asked the female contestant, “Where are you from?” She introduced herself being from Georgia, prompting a “me too” response from Bryan.

Whereas the Leesburg native and Bulldogs fanatic was talking about the state residing in the “Deep South,” the contestant was referring to the country of Georgia, a former Soviet republic.

There’s a country named Georgia? This just “Go Dawgs” moment just happened on American Idol. #godawgs pic.twitter.com/Pc6Q9reGwD — Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) February 27, 2023

As fellow hosts, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, laughed at his remark, Bryan attempted to get a “Go Dawgs” out of the contestant. Having no idea what Bryan was saying, the contestant said back, “Go Dongs.”

Bryan later teamed up with a male contestant to deliver a classic. While making the call of who gets to go through to “American Idol’s” Hollywood round, Bryan joined a contestant to belt out a classic George Strait song.

While contestant Cody Winkler was performing Strait’s “Unwound,” Bryan took to the stage with his guitar and sang along. “Well I’m gonna be the drunkest fool in town/ ‘Cause that woman that I had wrapped around my finger/ Just come unwound,” the duo sang.

Following back-to-back national championships, the Bulldogs will head to the White House for a special celebration.

“The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House,” a White House official told Seth Emerson of The Athletic last Wednesday.

A White House visit is the only celebration which has eluded the Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart and his team didn’t receive an invitation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appeared the same was to be true this year. Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson said on Twitter Monday that the Bulldogs once again missed out on a White House invitation.

“No invite to the White House is crazy [sweat emoji] @POTUS,” Brinson wrote.

This year, multiple Georgia representatives requested the White House invite the team after its dominant 65-7 victory over TCU.

The letter — signed by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, among others — states the representatives hope the “repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.