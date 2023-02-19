WATCH: Mac McClung Puts on Four Dunk Show, Wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Who says that the NBA Dunk Contest is dead? If it was, Mac McClung just revived it in front of everyone live on TV. The G Leaguer turned Philadelphia 76er for the next two weeks was a late entry in the contest. However, he put on a show that will live on for years to come.

Four dunks and four masterpieces. Mac McClung has had a lot of hype around him for years. His high school highlight tapes showed off his high-flying talents early on. He struggled to find his footing in college.

Now, he’s an NBA Dunk Contest champion. Let’s review this performance one dunk at a time.

A little tap of the glass after clearing a man and a half.

While Kenny “The Jet” Smith was a skeptic of that first dunk, Mac McClung made him a believer with the second. His creativity was on display the whole night. It was clear that his talent allowed him to go above and beyond with his dunks.

This second one was the “Welcome to the NBA” moment the player has been dying for.

“WELCOME TO THE NBA” 🗣



Mac McClung showing out at #ATTSlamDunk ‼️ pic.twitter.com/fWLEhtes2a — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

Now I know that these dunks are impressive. I know that they got big scores. McClung pretty much proved that he was the best dunker in the building with these two stunts. What else could he even do?

Well, I’m glad you asked.

Mac McClung Goes Above and Beyond For Dunk Championship

To be considered one of the best dunkers to ever play basketball must be a hell of a feeling. When you’re taking bus rides to Ft. Wayne, Indiana and the middle of Iowa week in and week out, it has to feel like being on a morphine drip.

This third dunk was another one where Mac McClung cleared another human being. If you have Giannis Antetokounmpo reacting like this, you’ve done something special.

A 50 for Mac McClung 😮‍💨#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/ZBI93JcSUF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

To cap off the night, Mac McClung knew he had to do something big. Folks thought he only had a couple of dunks in his bag. This man has an endless bag. This last dunk is the closest anyone is going to come to pulling off a true 540 dunk in the NBA Dunk Contest.

You might see trick dunkers and some truly freak athletes spin around more, but it won’t ever look as impressive as this did. One for the history books.

Mac McClung. NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. Remember the name, he said he wants to come back and defend his title next year.