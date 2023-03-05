WATCH: Massive IndyCar Wreck Sees Car Go Airborne on First Lap

The fireworks started early at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday. A massive wreck on the race’s opening lap resulted in one car going airborne after coming to a complete stop.

On Turn 3, Felix Rosenqvist tapped the outside wall and five cars got involved in the accident, which included Devlin DeFrancesco. His car was then struck hard by Benjamin Pedersen, sending him airborne.

DeFrancesco’s car did a 180 in the air before landing. Thankfully, the driver walked away from the accident without serious injury. It could’ve been much worse.

A big crash at the start of the @GPSTPete.



That was the first of five wrecks that occurred during Sunday’s IndyCar event. A total of nine drivers got knocked out of the race because of accidents.

Marcus Ericsson took the checkered flag at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the fourth IndyCar Series victory of his career.

NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Expresses Interest in IndyCar

Sometimes, drivers like testing new challenges. NASCAR‘s Ross Chastain fits that description, saying he does have some interest in potentially driving in the IndyCar Series. Or, at least he did — maybe the Lap 1 wreck will change his mind.

Chastain recently said he’d like to try IndyCar sometime, but that it’s not his primary focus right now.

“Our Cup simulator is right next to the Chevy IndyCar simulator, so I pass those guys weekly now. I just had some genuine questions, I wouldn’t even know where to start,” Chastain said, via NBC Sports. “I didn’t know what to ask him. He gave me a lot of advice, some definitely probably turned me away from it, but some was definitely attainable one day.

“But I’m focused on Cup racing. If something ever came about where I could explore other racing — if it’s sports cars, other race tracks, other ways of racing cars,” Chastain said. “I just want to race.”