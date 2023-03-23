WATCH: Mavericks Give Up Basket to Warriors after Ridiculously Defending Wrong Basket

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney scored the easiest bucket of his life in his team’s 127-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Looney’s non-contested lay-up occurred with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter with Golden State set to inbound the ball after a timeout. Each Maverick on the floor lined up on the opposite end of the floor, seemingly thinking it was their ball. The Mavericks had good reason to think so, as prior to the timeout, the referee granted possession to Dallas after both teams scrambled for the loose ball after an Anthony Lamb missed three-point attempt.

According to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, the referee changed the call to Warriors ball during the timeout and failed to notify Dallas. The result was confusion on the Mavericks’ end and an easy two points for Looney and the Warriors.

“For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened,” Cuban wrote on Twitter. “The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors.

“Never said a word to us. They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

Mavericks Planning Protest of Loss to Warriors After Alleged Referee Mistake

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Mavericks plan to file to the NBA a formal protest of their loss to the Warriors, with focus on the alleged referee mistake. For now, the loss stands — the Mavericks’ second consecutive defeat to knock them down to 36-37 on the season. Dallas holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving remained out of the lineup with a foot injury. Luka Doncic, an MVP candidate, returned to the starting five after missing the previous five games with a thigh injury. Doncic scored 30 points on 11-of-27 from the field with 17 assists and seven rebounds. He shot just 2-of-10 from behind the arc and 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Golden State improves to 38-36 with the victory, maintaining the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors’ leading scorer came from an unlikely source — second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga put up 22 off the bench on an efficient 9-of-11 from the field.