WATCH: Michigan, Penn State Get Into Scuffle in Tunnel During Halftime

Think there’s bad blood between the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)?

If you haven’t figured it out yet, see the incident which took place during the highly-anticipated Big Ten matchup on Saturday at “The Big House.” After dominating much of the play during the first half, Michigan took a 16-14 lead into halftime. One of the unique features of Michigan Stadium, is that both teams come out of the same tunnel.

It can make for a nice visual — or it can be quite confrontational. In this case, it wasn’t an all-out brawl, but rather a minor scuffle and profanity-laced war of words before the two teams hit the field for the second half.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

After the two teams finished exchanging middle fingers and four-letter words, it was time to play football once again. It was clear right away which team took momentum from the spat inside the tunnel.

Following a Nittany Lions field goal to open the second half, the Wolverines reeled off 18 unanswered points to take a 34-17 lead. With Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford nursing a shoulder injury, it’s unlikely we see a Nittany Lions comeback in the final quarter of play.

Michigan RB Blake Corum Throws Up During First Drive vs. Penn State

It didn’t take long for Michigan star running back Blake Corum to make an impact against Penn State.

Corum was the key to the Wolverines’ opening drive, rushing for 26 yards on four carries. But once head coach Jim Harbaugh’s group entered the red zone, it was Donovan Edwards in the backfield — not Corum. Fox cameras happened to pick up why Corum was on the sideline. Upon review of the footage, it was determined that Corum threw up on the field.

Corum returned shortly after puking on national television and racked up 108 total yards and a score in the first half.

You hate to see it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmAn9FdbZQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Corum has recorded total 181 yards and two touchdowns — including a 61-yard scamper with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Corum has been the focal point of Michigan’s offense this season. He entered Saturday’s Big Ten showdown fourth in the nation with 735 rushing yards and second with eleven touchdowns. Corum arguably has the best shot of any non-quarterback to be a Heisman Trophy finalist this season.