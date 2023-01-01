WATCH: Michigan WR Roman Wilson Gets Windmilled Selling Out for Insane TD During Fiesta Bowl

Don’t look now, but Michigan is very much back in their semifinal game against TCU. And it’s thanks to a spectacular touchdown run by receiver Roman Wilson.

Michigan trimmed the score to 41-38 one minute into the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. Wilson got the handoff for an end around. He quickly turned the corner and didn’t encounter any Horned Frogs until he neared the end zone. That’s when he launched himself, with Wilson ended up twirling like a helicopter for the score.

THE EFFORT FROM ROMAN WILSON 😳😤#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/9lgQlcIZFv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

Wilson has been quite active Saturday. He also caught a 51-yard pass early in the second quarter. Everyone thought it was a TD. The officials even signaled touchdown. But an official review overturned the score. And to the horror of Wolverine fans everywhere, Michigan fumbled on first and goal from the 1-yard line.

Michigan, which ranked No. 2 in the four-team playoff, came into the game as a 7.5-point favorite. But the Horned Frogs have turned in far bigger plays. In fact, right after Michigan trimmed the score to 41-38, TCU gave an emphatic answer. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, threw a pass to Quentin Johnston, who sprinted through the Michigan defense for a 78-yard score. It took all of 66 seconds to halt the Wolverine momentum established by the Wilson TD.

Still, fans of college football cheered for Wilson after his big plays.

“Roman Wilson just got more airtime than Southwest’s entire fleet this week,” tweeted the College Football Reddit account.

The Fiesta Bowl victor will meet the winner of tonight’s Georgia-Ohio State game for the national championship. But it’s going to be difficult to top this big-play Fiesta Bowl.