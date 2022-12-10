WATCH: Midshipmen Debut Incredible NASA-Themed Uniforms at Army-Navy Game

Prior to the big match-up between U.S. Army and Navy, the Midshipmen debuted incredible NASA-themed uniforms for the football game.

“Ready for Lift Off!” the Naval Academy’s Athletic Department declared The post also featured a video of the Midshipmen football players dressed in the uniforms ready to take on Army.

The Midshipmen previously gave a sneak peek at the uniforms late last month. Many Twitter users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the team’s look. “Love these new uniforms,” one person gushed. “Keep setting the bar high, and please BEAT ARMY!”

However, not every Twitter user was impressed with the Midshipmen uniforms. “That’s cute,” one critic stated. “Couldn’t find any cool concepts around water huh? Had to steal Space Forces’ design before they got the chance. I already peep y’all game…. Oh yes, we are starting now!”

Another critic added, “Go back to traditional blue & gold. Better yet put the specialty jerseys to bed for a few years!”

In a press release, the Naval Academy explained that the Midshipmen football players are wearing astronaut-themed uniforms as a way to honor Alan Shepard. He was the first Navy Academy graduate to become an astronaut. He was also the first American in Space and was one of NASA’s first seven astronauts. It also honors graduate Bruce McCandless II, who took the first untethered spacewalk.

“The Naval Academy Athletic Association and Under Armour partnered with NASA to use the official ‘meatball’ logo to accurately recreate the spacewalk suit,” the press release further reads about the uniform’s design. “The Helvetica font was used for the numbers and wordmark. This typeface has been used by NASA extensively for decades, from the space shuttle to signage and printouts. It is one of the most ubiquitous typefaces in the world.”

The Naval Academy Shares Details About the Uniforms For the Army-Navy Game

The Navy Academy also explained the details of the rest of the uniform. “The gloves are white and red with the astronaut pin on the palms. The pants’ side-panels feature the NASA astronaut pin which was adopted in 1963. It was first given to Mercury 7 astronauts. The silver pin is awarded to astronauts after completing basic training and the gold pin is awarded after completion of a spaceflight mission. The helmet features individually hand-crafted paintings of the iconic photo of McCandless untethered with the Earth in the background. The other side of the helmet features the classic NASA logo with the Moon behind it.”

It was then reported that the astronaut pin is also depicted on the stripe of the helmet from front to back. The Naval Academy detailed the footwear by further noting, “The cleats are all white to mimic the astronaut moon boots with shiny dots to represent stars. The socks are royal blue with a red navy word mark inside of the iconic NASA “worm” logo patch.”