WATCH: Missouri Gives Auburn the Win After Shocking Goal Line Fumble in Overtime

Just when Missouri thought it had a win over Auburn, something weird happened near the end zone.

The two teams were in overtime at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mizzou was trying to answer Auburn’s field goal. Tailback Nathaniel Peat dashed 19 yards for an apparent touchdown, but lost the ball as he was crossing the end zone. He might even have been celebrating a half second too soon. Auburn recovered. Touchback. Game over. Auburn won, 17-14.

Take a look at the most bizarre way of losing a college football game.

The Auburn-Missouri game is drunk



pic.twitter.com/QXgVRQzeBO — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

Missouri Also Missed Short FG to Give Auburn New Life

Missouri could’ve sealed a win over Auburn at the end of regulation. But Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal attempt.

Embattled Auburn coach Bryan Harsin still isn’t feeling much love from the fans, although the Tigers upped their record to 3-1 with the gift victory from Missouri. Auburn fans are sophisticated enough to recognize that Saturday’s victory wasn’t a great way to bounce back from the pounding the team took from Penn State last Saturday. Basically, Auburn improved by two points, and it took overtime to get there. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers, 41-12.

And their effort against Mizzou probably doesn’t give anyone much confidence headed into its home game against LSU next Saturday.

Craig Stephenson, a sportswriter in Alabama, tweeted:

“Seriously, don’t assume Bryan Harsin is safe just because Auburn won. Ed Orgeron got fired last year a day after his team beat Florida 49-42.”

Coincidentally, Orgeron coached LSU, Auburn’s next opponent. LSU’s new coach is Brian Kelly.

Seriously, don't assume Bryan Harsin is safe just because Auburn won.



Ed Orgeron got fired last year a day after his team beat Florida 49-42. — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) September 24, 2022

If you’re a fan of any sort of offense, the game truly was ugly. Auburn’s field goal in overtime were the only points scored after halftime. And at one point in the second half, the teams combined for 12 straight punts.

In fact, neither Auburn nor Missouri played particularly well. Peat was about the only offensive player with impressive stats. His apparent TD dash put him over 100 rushing yards. But there was that bizarre fumble.

Max Olson, another sportswriter, tweeted: “Auburn-Missouri is some absolute Sicko football. My son started watching it and immediately began crying.”

Auburn-Missouri is some absolute Sicko football. My son started watching it and immediately began crying. — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 24, 2022

The CFB Focus account had a funny take. Check that, maybe it was serious.

“Just looking at the stats it appears that Missouri-Auburn is a game that might be shown to prisoners as a method of torture. Am I close? And what an ending … Mizzou’s Nathaniel Peat drops the ball before the end zone in overtime to help Auburn escape.”