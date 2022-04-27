On Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds faced the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. While hometown Cincy fans didn’t walk away with the win, they definitely got their money’s worth in an explosive game that ended 9-6. However, even with the teams scoring a combined 15 runs, a moment in the stands involving an MLB fan, his infant child, and a foul ball stole the show.

The wild moment came about in the fifth inning of last night’s matchup in Ohio. Padres designated hitter Luis Campusano stepped up to the plate and skied a foul ball high in the air over the visiting team’s dugout. When the ball finally fell in between some seats, it ricocheted and went flying towards a crowded section several rows back.

The baseball went directly towards one fan in particular who was preoccupied and didn’t even stand up. That’s because he had a baby strapped to the front of his chest and was feeding the infant a bottle. Thankfully, the MLB fan had a quick reaction to the incoming foul ball. While barely moving in his seat, the man lifted his right arm, caught the foul ball, and continued to feed the baby all at once. Epic.

Soft mitts ✅

Baby in tact ✅

Mom isn’t mad ✅pic.twitter.com/xzWvkayiHn — Outsider (@outsider) April 27, 2022

Broadcasters Give Props to MLB Fan Who Caught Foul Ball While Feeding Baby

The whole scene at the ballpark occurred in a split second, but we’re just glad things turned out okay in the stands. It helped that the ball already took its initial impact on the first bounce between seats. However, things could’ve easily taken a left turn if the father missed the catch. Instead, baseball fans witnessed one hell of a highlight that’s already going viral this morning online.

In the full clip from the game, the two broadcasters calling the matchup gushed over the MLB fan’s awesome foul ball catch with baby in tow. How could you not, all things considered? Plus, everyone in the stadium gave the man a well-deserved round of applause after the shocking foul ball catch.

“Nice job!” one of the announcers said during the broadcast. “Holds the bottle, no spillage, and a souvenir!”

“Nice! Nice!” the other announcer exclaimed as he laughed at the crazy moment. “That’s sensational.”

“That’s the play of the night right now,” he answered.

“I can only imagine the stories that are going to be told,” his broadcast partner responded.

All’s well that ends well in this scenario. At a minimum, that father and baby have a really cool video to show their child when he or she grows up. The parents can tell their child that they completely outshined a 15-run MLB game in Cincinnati. That’s saying something. Kudos to the dad for making the play, and kudos to the baby for not even flinching while eating their bottle. Good stuff all around.