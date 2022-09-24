WATCH: MLB Network Host Made Prophetic Prediction About Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run in April

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols hit his 700th-career home run on a Friday night in Los Angeles in September.

Just as MLB Network host Greg Amsinger predicted — on April 13.

"He's going to hit his 700th career home run on the road. Friday night in Los Angeles in September…" – Greg Amsinger on April 13th, 2022



Is this the greatest sports prediction of all time?@Cardinals | @PujolsFive | #STLCards | #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/HyQlMf9oCw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2022

It just might be the greatest prediction of all time, seeing that hardly anybody had Pujols joining the 700 home run club in his final season. Pujols needed 21 long balls to reach the milestone, something he hadn’t done since the 2019 season. But the greatest right-handed hitter the game has ever seen did it — making Amsinger’s prophecy come true.

Albert Pujols hit No. 700 — his second dinger of the night — off Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Phil Bickford. The 389-foot shot is now a piece of history, as Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club.

A Magical Season for Albert Pujols Continues

Albert Pujols, 42, further moved himself into baseball immortality on Friday. Already second in MLB history with 2,208 RBIs, Pujols surpassed 1,400 extra-base hits for his career, benchmarks only reached by Aaron and Bonds. Pujols notched the 18th 20-homer season of his career, only topped by Aaron (20) and Bonds (19).

“It’s pretty special,” Pujols said after the Cardinals’ 11-0 victory, via ESPN. “When it’s really gonna hit me is when I’m done, at the end of the season, when I’m retired, and probably a moment or two after that I can look at the numbers. Look, don’t get me wrong, I know what my place is in this game. But since Day 1, when I made my debut, it was never about numbers, it was never about chasing numbers.

“It was always about winning championships and trying to get better in this game. And I had so many people that taught me the right way early in my career, and that’s how I’ve carried myself for 22 years that I’ve been in the big leagues. That’s why I really don’t focus on the numbers. I will one day, but not right now.”

As for the ball that landed in the left field stands, Albert Pujols is fine if he never sees it again.

“Souvenirs are for the fans,” Pujols said. “If they wanna keep it, they can. At the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff. I think I have the bat, the uniform, helmet, things that are special to me. At the end of the day, I think that’s why the fans come here — to have a special moment of history. So if they wanna keep that baseball, I don’t have any problem with that.”