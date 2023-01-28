WATCH: NBA star Joel Embiid shows off absurd WWE celebration, gets fined ahead of Royal Rumble

The NBA was not amused. On Friday, the league fined 76er center Joel Embiid for bringing a vintage wrestling move to celebrate a crazy layup.

Embiid did the D-Generation X crotch chop. While wrestling crowds cheered wildly when the rogue wrestlers did the crotch chop back in the day, the NBA defined it as an “obscene gesture.” The league fined Joel Embiid $25,000 for the move he made Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. For the record, Philadelphia won the game, 137-133.

Did you miss the Joel Embiid move? We got ya because everything lives on via Twitter.

Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 26, 2023

Kevin Durant Not a Fan of Joel Embiid Celebration

Brooklyn all-star Kevin Durant didn’t appreciate the move. He’s recuperating from an MCL sprain, so he wasn’t on the floor for Embiid’s taunt. However, he let him know his thoughts via Twitter. Durant posted “trash celebration Joel Embiid.”

Of course, Embiid responded. He’s named himself Joel “Troel” Embiid on social media. The 76er center told Durant to “suck it” as he shared a video of himself doing the gesture along. The video also included the wrestling stars who started the celebratory move in the 1990s. Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the New Age Outlaws all were known to do it. But what was cool in the WWE isn’t in the NBA.

Embiid’s tweet is a must see if only for the audacity of it all. Warning, it is on the NSFW side.

Embiid sent the tweet just before the 76ers post-game press conference. He still was tickled by the “troel” job as he took questions from reporters. The center scored 26 points with 10 rebounds to help lead Philadelphia to the victory.

Embiid is enjoying another incredible season. In fact, his stats against the Nets weren’t that spectacular compared to his entire season of work. He’s averaging 33.4 and 9.8 rebounds per game, with 4.1 assists. The center actually was ahead of his season scoring average for the seven games previous to the Nets. However, against Brooklyn, he hit only six of 18 shots from the field, but was a perfect 13 for 13 from the free throw line.

“I missed a lot of shots, which hasn’t happened in a while,” he said.

But at least Joel Embiid has the most emphatic celebratory move, even if it cost him a cool $25k. Maybe the WWE Royal Rumble, which is Saturday in San Antonio, inspired him.