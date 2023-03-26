WATCH: NBA star Trae Young Gets Ejected After Firing Basketball at Ref

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young lost his cool during his team’s 143-130 victory over the Indiana Pacers Saturday.

During the third quarter of the home tilt at State Farm Arena, Young grew upset after he was called for an offensive foul. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton subsequently nailed a three-pointer to tie the game, forcing Atlanta to call a timeout. Young first bounced the ball in frustration before firing a two-handed chest pass at referee Scott Wall, who caught the ball.

Trae Young ejected after throwing the ball at the Ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/4f4Tj7vHlM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

Officials assessed Young his 15th technical foul of the season and ejected him from the game. Should Young receive one more technical foul on the season, he will face a one-game suspension. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder described Young’s actions as a “play he can’t make.”

“It’s just a play he can’t make,” Snyder said after the game, via ESPN. “I told him that. He knows it.”

Snyder said that Young took responsibility for throwing the ball at Wall.

“There wasn’t a single part of him that tried to rationalize what happened,” Snyder said.

Hawks Overcome Ejection of Trae Young

The Hawks prevailed without Young, improving to 37-37 to keep hold of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two teams were knotted up at 84 when Young was ejected. He finished the game with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds. Atlanta outscored Indiana 21-14 to finish the third quarter. The Hawks scored 38 fourth quarter points to pick up the victory.

“We didn’t allow it to turn into a negative,” Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray said of Young’s ejection. “We turned it into a positive and got the win.”

Atlanta received contributions across the board, with eight players putting up double-digits, including four off the bench. Power forward John Collins led the way with 21 points on 9-of-12 from the field.

“Our bench was unbelievable,” Snyder said. “… Those guys were terrific and they elevated the play of everyone.”

Indiana, meanwhile, received a breakout performance from third-year small forward Jordan Nwora. Nwora scored a game-high 33 points on 12-of-17 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc with six boards.

“He has the ability to get going,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “We saw it when he was with Milwaukee against us… The thing I loved is he did it in the most efficient way… He’s got the touch and he’s got the range. He’s a good player.”