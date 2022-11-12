WATCH: Nebraska Player Takes Brutal Hit Below the Belt Attempting to Hurdle Michigan Defender

For those of you who enjoy a physical brand of football, may I present to you a Big Ten Saturday featuring No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and Nebraska (3-6)?

Or how about an inadvertent hit below the belt? Does that do it for you? Well, that’s exactly what we got in this one — at the expense of Nebraska receiver Alante Brown. The sophomore, standing in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, tried to get big and hurdle senior Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Wanna guess who won that matchup? Not only did Brown come out the loser, but he took a brutal hit below the belt to boot.

Right in the (REDACTED) pic.twitter.com/kdwsBJxtUc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2022

To make matters worse, Brown landed on the back of his head in what was a scary fall. Fortunately, Brown popped right up and appeared to be ok. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN color commentator Robert Griffin III was immediately concerned after seeing the slow-mo of the hit.

“Oh my gosh, oh he hit him right in the goo,” Griffin III said. “Oh my Lord, ugh. That did not look like it felt good. Mike Sainristil put a helmet right between his uh — I’m gonna leave that one alone.”

Same RG3, we’re just gonna leave that one alone.

Big Hits During Michigan-Nebraska Game

Big hits appear to be the theme of the day in Ann Arbor, as later in the game, we saw yet another collision. This one occurred on the sideline and didn’t involve a player in a uniform. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was just a bit too close to the sideline as a Michigan player was forced out of bounds by a Cornhuskers defender.

Nebraska OC Mark Whipple wiped out by Michigan's AJ Henning. Ouch. Whipple now seated on the Huskers' bench along the sideline and is wincing in pain. pic.twitter.com/JKrZ7uQotU — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 12, 2022

Whipple folded like an accordion as he fell to the ground. He was shaken up, spending a series on Nebraska’s bench wincing in pain. Whipple returned soon after and looks to have avoided serious injury.

Major props for holding onto that play sheet, as Whipple had it in his grasp the entire way down.