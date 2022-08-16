WATCH: Nebraska Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Stars in Commercial For Local Air Conditioning Company

There are some NIL deals that just make sense. See Texas running back Bijan Robinson as an example, who secured his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin back in May. Decoldest Crawford, Nebraska’s three-star receiver in the class of 2022, might have him beat.

The first name says it all: if there’s an HVAC company in Lincoln looking to get in on the NIL bandwagon, Decoldest Crawford is your guy. SOS Heating & Cooling did just that, securing Crawford’s signature on July 28.

“SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford,” the company said in its announcement. “If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him! You’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon.”

The local HVAC company now has a catchy commercial to go with it. And it’s as awesome and fitting as you would expect it to be.

The Decoldest Crawford air conditioning commercial is here and it's spectacular. pic.twitter.com/V1GgYrJy9x — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 15, 2022

Decoldest Crawford Might Have The Coolest NIL Deal of All

It’s marketing heaven for the Shreveport, Louisiana, native, who turned down LSU among others to join the Cornhuskers. Crawford de-committed from the Tigers following Ed Orgeron’s departure and opted to join Scott Frost at Nebraska. The 6-foot-0, 178-pounder out of Green Oakes High School, however, won’t be on the field anytime soon.

Decoldest Crawford suffered a knee injury during training camp last week. Frost said Saturday that Crawford will be out for an “extended” period of time.

It’s a tough break for the freshman, but at least he can sleep at night knowing he has the finest air-conditioning system around town. All thanks to SOS Heating & Cooling, of course.