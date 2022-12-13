WATCH: Nelson Agholor Stops Monday Night Football After Noticing Concussed Teammate

New England Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor came to the aid of a teammate during the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

After fellow wideout DeVante Parker hauled in a first-down pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the first quarter, the eighth-year man looked wobbly while coming back up to his feet. Parker lined up on the outside in preparation for the next play, though Agholor noticed something was wrong. Parker appeared to have trouble staying upright, leading Agholor to take matters into his own hands.

Agholor flailed desperately to the referee to stop play so that Parker could be tended to.

A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022

Following the scary head injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season, the NFL altered its concussion protocol. Ataxia, which can cause difficulty with walking and balance, is a no-go symptom. Parker showed the symptoms, though it went unnoticed from the league’s concussion spotters, leaving many scratching their heads.

“DeVante Parker looked cross-eyed,” Damien Woody of ESPN tweeted. “Yea get him up outta there.”

Agholor, meanwhile, received praise for noticing something was off with Parker.

“Shoutout to Nelson Agholor,” one fan tweeted. “It looked like he noticed DeVante Parker was concussed and tried to get the play stopped. Great teammate.”

Parker’s injury was one of many to take place during the game. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had to be carted off the field after suffering a knee injury on the third play from scrimmage. Murray is still undergoing tests, though it’s feared he suffered a torn ACL.

Cardinals running back James Conner and cornerback Marco Wilson and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones all picked up injuries as well.