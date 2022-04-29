WATCH: NFL Draft Opens With a Moment of Silence for Dwayne Haskins

For a few moments on Thursday night, the NFL draft party turned solemn, as the league honored Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died in Florida earlier this month.

Haskins’ death shocked the NFL. Only three years ago, Dwayne Haskins was one of the players most celebrated on the first day of the NFL draft. Washington selected Haskins, the local kid, with the 15th pick of the first round.

The thousands of fans who gathered in front of the main stage set up on the Linq Promenade via the Vegas Strip grew quiet as Haskin’s photo was flashed on the big screen.

#NFLDraft opens with a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PY8epJVinI — Outsider (@outsider) April 29, 2022

Early on the morning of April 9th, a dump truck struck Haskins. He was walking on a major stretch of highway near the Fort Lauderdale airport. He told his wife he was trying to find gas to bring to the car. Haskins had been in south Florida training with other Steelers skill players.

Washington waived Haskins, who had been the starter, at the end of the 2020 season. Pittsburgh signed Haskins, giving him a second chance in the NFL.

The Steelers starting job was up for grabs with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Haskins competed with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the job during off-season drills.