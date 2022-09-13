WATCH: Nick Saban Gets Locked Out of His Own Press Conference

Even Nick Saban has bad days. It wasn’t the best weekend for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they needed to rally to take down Texas 20-19. So the coach surely had plenty to talk about. But on Monday, he was accidentally locked out of his own press conference. Check out the video from Monday’s press conference below.

He was eventually let in by someone, and he had some jokes to share about the incident.

“So you all locked me out today,” he said during the press conference. The reporters in the room had their hands raised waiting to ask questions about the game

“Why do you have your hands up?” he asked, implying that everyone in the room was claiming responsibility for locking the 70-year-old coach out of the room.

The room got a laugh, and it eased the tension in a room that can often be tense. This would be the type of week that Saban usually gets pretty salty with the media. But for the most part, he has seemed happy to get out of Austin with a win over his former assistant, Steve Sarkisian.

Things were definitely tense on the field on Saturday. Nick Saban himself was caught on a hot mic with some profane language. That’s nothing new for Saban, but it may have cost FOX a few dollars to the FCC.

“Don’t do that [expletive],” he said to one of his players. It seems he was angry about someone on the team making a “horns down” gesture to mock Texas.

Alabama and Nick Saban Look to Rebound

Alabama was a 20 point favorite over the Longhorns, and they cover most of the time. It wasn’t a good showing from the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and company should have it a bit easier this weekend, as they turn their attention to Louisiana-Monroe. But the Warhawks did shock the Tide in Nick Saban’s first season coaching there. Can they conjure up the same kind of magic they did more than a decade ago?

The rough performance saw Alabama tumble in the polls a bit. Georgia reclaimed the top spot. There were a few other big movers from the SEC, including Kentucky who jumped all the way up to the ninth spot. Arkansas also hopped into the top ten at number ten. The top five is Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

Texas actually jumped into the top 25 despite the loss. The Longhorns made their season debut in the Associated Press poll at number 21. Their in-state rival, Texas A&M, took a big tumble after their upset on Saturday. The Aggies dropped down to 24th. The top team has won and dropped out of the top spot before. The last time it happened was in 2019.