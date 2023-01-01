WATCH: Ohio State’s Final Field Goal Attempt Against Georgia Misses As Ball Drops in Times Square

The last few minutes of the Georgia-Ohio State playoff semifinal were wild and so very perfect for a New Year’s Eve college football bash. As the East Coast counted down the final seconds of 2022, Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles launched his 50-yard field goal attempt.

And as 2022 clicked to zero, Ruggles’ kick submarined to the left, ending the Buckeyes season, while sending Georgia to the national title game against TCU.

Cue the confetti. Those popping corks you heard welcomed 2023 and a miracle 42-41 Georgia victory.

ESPN shared a cool clip on Twitter, Sunday, showing the ball/count-down clock in Times Square perfectly in sync with Ruggles’ kick. If you’re a Buckeyes fan, it’s probably too soon to see this. So cover your eyes. But the rest of you college football fans, enjoy the serendipity of the moment. We already knew the nation celebrates the best of football moments.

THIS SYNCED PERFECTLY 😳



Ohio State-Georgia finished almost exactly as the 2023 ball dropped 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aMb8TW6dBp — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

Obviously, the emotions in the Peach Bowl showed some extreme swings. The Bulldogs, the defending national champions, are the top seed in the four-team playoff. They came into the Peach Bowl as favorites. But Ohio State actually controlled the semifinal into the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes will look back at this Peach Bowl and think “what if” for decades. Ohio State owned a 21-7 lead in the first half. And the Buckeyes carried a 38-24 cushion into the fourth quarter.

“That probably was the most fun game I’ve ever played in my life,” Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said in a post-game press conference. “It just sucks it comes down like that.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett certainly enjoyed the party of a game. He rallied his team when Stroud couldn’t quite do it for the Buckeyes. First came a Georgia field goal to trim the lead to 38-27. Then Bennett threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Arian Smith with 8 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the game. He and Ladd McConkey combined for a two-point conversion. And suddenly, the game was 38-35.

Ohio State and Stroud answered, but the drive stalled in Bulldog territory. The Buckeyes settled for a field goal to bump the lead to 41-35. All Georgia needed was a touchdown and an extra point. The Bulldogs got that with 54 seconds remaining, as Bennett tossed to Adonai Mitchell.

Still, the game wasn’t over. Stroud’s 27-yard scramble gave the Buckeyes life at the Georgia 31. What followed? A one-yard run, then two incomplete passes. Ruggles, who had kicked a 48-yarder nearly three minutes before, missed badly from 50.

The sell-out crowd at the Peach Bowl knew the game ended late. But no one probably was counting down the seconds of 2022, what with Ruggles’ kick deciding the game. So Auld Lang Syne, y’all. Georgia is going back to the title game for old time’s sake.