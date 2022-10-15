WATCH: Ole Miss Fan Runs Onto Field, Gets Leveled By Security

For *most* fans inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels‘ (7-0) 48-34 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-4) was an enjoyable watch.

For that, we have Auburn’s second half performance to thank, as the Tigers quickly overcame a 21-0 deficit to make things interesting. One Ole Miss fan apparently decided he’d had enough for the day. In what ESPN play-by-play man Bob Wischusen described as the “moron disruption,” a Rebels ran onto the field — fully clothed — to stop the game momentarily.

There seemed to be no plan to evade security, as the fan ran in the direction of multiple officers. He paid a huge price as one officer lowered the BOOM on him. A hit so emphatic, it popped Dan Orlovsky up in the booth.

.@danorlovsky7's reaction to an idiot on the field getting tackled pic.twitter.com/NzmzR1BEv5 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 15, 2022

Hell, even the press box broke character after the officer turned into a SEC linebacker for a split-second.

Ole Miss Overcomes Weather Delay to Defeat Auburn

After the fan was hauled away, Ole Miss finished off their drive with a 41-yard rushing score from freshman tailback Quinshon Judkins. Judkins’ touchdown extended the Rebels’ lead to 48-34, moments before the game entered a lightning delay.

Auburn’s offensive momentum was stalled by mother nature. The Tigers turned the ball over on their lone possession following the delay. The loss inches Auburn closer to the Matt Rhule sweepstakes, while Ole Miss remains undefeated entering the meat of its schedule. The Rebels have now won 17 of their last 19 games and are 7-0 for the second time since 1962. Ole Miss started 7-0 in 2014 before dropping four of its final six games.